Barings LLC Has $634,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $166,275,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after acquiring an additional 721,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

