Barings LLC Invests $441,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

