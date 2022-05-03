Barings LLC Sells 114 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.76. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.