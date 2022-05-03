Barings LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
