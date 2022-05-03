Barings LLC Sells 494 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Nucor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

