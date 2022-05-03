Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director David G. Golden bought 22,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $90,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Golden bought 21,818 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $87,272.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNED. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 13,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

