Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. 366,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.