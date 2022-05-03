Baron Financial Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 21,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

