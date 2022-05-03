Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 164,659 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 133,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.