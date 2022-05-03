Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 1,463,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,315,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

