Baron Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $238.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

