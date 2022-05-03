Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,320. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $539.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

