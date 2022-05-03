Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.13 ($74.88).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock traded up €0.43 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.44 ($49.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,898,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a 12 month high of €71.05 ($74.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.56 and its 200-day moving average is €60.20.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.