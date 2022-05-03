Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,159,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $70.61. 3,853,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,579. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.