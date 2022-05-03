Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.62.

NYSE BAX opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 53,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO grew its stake in Baxter International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO now owns 96,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Baxter International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

