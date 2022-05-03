Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.62.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 53,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO grew its stake in Baxter International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO now owns 96,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Baxter International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

