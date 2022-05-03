Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTEGF. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.95.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 80.01%. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

