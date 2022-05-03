Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Hits $689,596.96

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $689,596.96 and $16,037.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BGH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

