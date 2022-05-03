Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. 548,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,554. The company has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

