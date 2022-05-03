Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT Raised to €81.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €76.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($85.26) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($110.53) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €106.00 ($111.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

