Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 1,018,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,832. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.