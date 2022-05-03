Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

