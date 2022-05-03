Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Up 6.9%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 5,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

The stock has a market cap of $942.47 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

