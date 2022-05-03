Beyond Finance (BYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00220443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00431868 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,604.58 or 1.86832135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.