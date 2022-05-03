BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. 2,724,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

