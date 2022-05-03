BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $217.46 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $107.50 or 0.00284003 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $217.46 million and approximately $48.22 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005647 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002283 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00234265 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

