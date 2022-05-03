Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $42,297.30 and approximately $40,791.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00219601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00428699 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,335.18 or 1.89130113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.