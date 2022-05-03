BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $5.10. BIOLASE shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BIOLASE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $768.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

