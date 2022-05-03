Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNGO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 499,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

