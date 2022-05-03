Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $280.45 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and $4.19 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $280.45 or 0.00741444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,824.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00189618 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,053,444 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

