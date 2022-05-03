BitDegree Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $432.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (BDG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, BitDegree has traded flat against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

