Bitspawn Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Bitspawn has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $2.40 million and $107,277.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 232.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00425872 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,091.42 or 1.81833249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitspawn Coin Trading

