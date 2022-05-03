BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BJ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.30. 55,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,321. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
