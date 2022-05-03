BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $109.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.12. 505,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

