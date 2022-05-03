BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) Shares Down 3.7%

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. 319,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 291,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
The company has a market cap of C$347.38 million and a PE ratio of -41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03.
About BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX)
