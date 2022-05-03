BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $296.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.