BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BUI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,407. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

