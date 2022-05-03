BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE BUI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,407. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.