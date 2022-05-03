Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 543,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,323,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 477,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 90,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.73. 99,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,593. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

