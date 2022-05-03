Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.08 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

