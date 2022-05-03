Blue Whale EXchange Market Cap Tops $48,181.96 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $48,181.96 and $4,046.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00100771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029308 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

