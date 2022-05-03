Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 13th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

BKEPP opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $8.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

