Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. 4,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,429. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

