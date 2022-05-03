BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$851.43.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$661.10 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$716.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$648.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$607.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.