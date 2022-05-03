BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.79.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
