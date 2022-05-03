BMO Capital Markets Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.64.

BTE opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.79. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$7.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

