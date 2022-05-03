BMO Capital Markets Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$130.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.89.

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $96.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

