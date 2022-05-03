BMO Capital Markets Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

DPZ opened at $351.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.42 and its 200-day moving average is $458.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,343,000 after buying an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

