BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 653.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

