BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 7,337 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.