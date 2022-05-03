BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,281 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of 51job worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in 51job by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 51job by 46.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in 51job by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

51job stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.49.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

